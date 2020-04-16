Mopani boss stopped

MOPANI Copper Mines (MCM) chief executive officer Nathan Bullock was yesterday intercepted at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka as he attempted to leave the country.

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo confirmed the development to the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation last evening.

Mr Kampyongo said the ministry would facilitate Mr Bullock's passage back to the Copperbelt to respond to issues surrounding