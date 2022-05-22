Monze’s female dump truck driver

DOREEN NAWA, Monze

SHE emerges from a mine heavy-duty truck engulfed in dust particles because of the speed she was moving at. She is briefly stopped to give way to a team of experts who have visited Monze’s United Gypsum Mining site. Quickly, she jumps off the heavy-duty truck to be introduced by her boss. Clad in a blue worksuit with safety boots on and a yellow helmet on her head, she confidently waits for her boss to say something. The introduction from the human resources manager, Lloyd Kwensa, proudly begins like, “She is the only female operator here at the mining site, very hard working.” Visibly shaken, Feno extends a greeting to the entourage and in no time she is a heroine as everyone starts taking photos with her. After few minutes, she gets back to the driving seat and off she goes. Feno Kabbadula is Monze United Gypsum Mining site heroine. This is so because she is the only female machine operator operating a dump truck and an excavator. She has been working at the site for a year now.

Her home is in Mazabuka and she only spends a week there when she is off-duty. Feno has no choice but only to visit her family in Mazabuka once a month for a week only and the rest of the days are spent at the mining site. "Working in a male-dominated field sometimes is not an easy undertaking but as a woman I have learned that I can do what a man can and all I need is focus and have determination." Feno feels she has had to grow up fast both in her career and just working in a male-dominated industry like the mines. Not long ago the number of women permitted to work underground in