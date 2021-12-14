Monze milling plant to help bring prices down

BENEDICT TEMBO,Monze

IT IS unacceptable to have fluctuating prices of mealie-meal in the country and Government is in a hurry to stabilise the sector for staple food. Commissioning the Zambia National Service (ZNS) Monze industrial milling plant yesterday, Minister of Defence Ambrose Lufuma said Government is in a hurry to see stability in the mealie-meal sector so that the rural populace can enjoy improved nutrition and be lifted out of abject poverty.

“Zambians should, therefore, be assured that my government remains steadfast in honouring our campaign promise of keeping the prices of essential commodities within the reach of low-income earners in the nation,” Mr Lufuma said. He said the move to have government institutions like ZNS adding value to the country’s staple grain is in no way meant to stifle private sector players. “To the contrary, my government considers all private milling companies as key drivers of our job creation agenda. “We shall, therefore, support their continued growth, especially considering that there is quite a huge under-exploited market in the SADC region,” Mr Lufuma said. He promised that Government will continue to relax trading conditions for the private sector to export their mealie-meal and maize bran without undue hindrances. “After all, the country needs every private sector player to join hands with us and become CLICK TO READ MORE