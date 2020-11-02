Monze boy nabbed over 2 NRCs

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

AN 18-YEAR-OLD boy of Monze has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of more than one National Registration Card (NRC).

The suspect, on October 9, 2020, while being represented by his uncle, obtained one NRC bearing his name and particulars – Muchila village, Chief Muchila, Namwala district.

Acting police spokesperson Danny Mwale said in a statement yesterday that on October 31, 2020, the juvenile, while being represented by his father, obtained another NRC bearing his name and residence – Gwalikumena village, Chief Hamusonde, Namwala district.

"His father has also been detained for false representation contrary to section 13 of