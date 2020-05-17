Monitoring schools health guidelines on COVID-19 vital

SCHOOLCHILDREN now know the spelling of coronavirus, but adherence to health guidelines remains an issue of concern as examination classes in public schools are scheduled to resume on June 1.

While the announcement of the reopening of schools by President Edgar Lungu recently provided relief to pupils, the hygiene conditions of some schools still leave much to be desired.

With cases of COVID-19 still surging in the country, having access to health equipment in schools is no longer a luxury.

The formation of taskforce teams countrywide by the Ministry of Education to monitor adherence of health guidelines in schools is a welcome intervention.

There is need for school authorities to work hand in hand with the Ministry of Education so that nothing is left to chance in terms of fighting COVID-19 in learning institutions.

Schools may have given financial excuses before for not engaging in certain extra-curricular activities on health, but adherence to COVID-19 measures is an issue of life and death.

School authorities should take it upon themselves to engage parents to ensure that pupils are provided with face masks.

It is also important for parents to ensure that even as their children prepare to go back to school, they should have an implicit understanding that coronavirus is deadly.

Indeed, it is gratifying to note that the Ministry of Education, in conjunction with health inspectors, will also conduct routine screening of pupils to ensure that they do not contract the disease.

We agree with Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba that the duty of ensuring safety of pupils in schools lies with both school authorities and parents.

Parents should not leave everything to school authorities to provide, but they should lend a hand in terms of face masks.

The fight against COVID-19 is not for Government alone but for everyone, which is why other stakeholders have come on board to provide the resources needed to prevent the spread of the disease.

However, the Ministry of Education should also ensure that schools in rural areas are provided with materials to adhere to health guidelines.

While schools in urban areas may have easy access to hand sanitisers and other washing materials to fight COVID-19, those in rural areas are in most instances neglected.

Companies and individuals should also be encouraged to donate these materials to rural schools, some of which are in remotest parts of the country.

The traditional leadership also has a duty to mobilise communities and ensure that schools in their areas have materials to help them adhere to health guidelines.

Social distancing will be cardinal when schools reopen even as some classes have a problem of over-enrolment.

School authorities should devise a system on how they will limit the number of pupils in a class.

We echo Mr Kalumba’s words that school authorities should ensure that school environments are conducive and safe for learning.

This is the time also when schools which have been selling uniforms to parents for pupils should take advantage of their facilities to sew face masks to give to pupils.

Examination classes should not be disrupted further because of failure by school authorities to adhere to health measures to fight COVID-19.