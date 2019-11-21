Monitor working hours, please

Dear editor,

THE Ministry of Labour should carry out inspections on the number of hours employees are made to work in the private sector.

Some are working for 12 hours, others 14 hours per day, yet it is not reflected in salaries. Due to limited jobs, workers are scared to make any move to report for fear of being discovered and victimised.

Instead of waiting for workers to report these anomalies, the Ministry of Labour will do well to conduct private investigations.

CONCERNED WORKER