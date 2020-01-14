Mongu traders explore use of ‘medas’

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Mongu

MONDE Mubonda, a rice trader at Mongu’s Kashumba market, has a collection of tins that she uses to measure the commodity for resale.

Unknown to her, the tins, commonly known as medas, do not have the correct measurements and customers who buy from her find themselves paying either less or more for the commodity.

Today, Monde and many other traders dealing in Mongu rice have a better understanding of the importance of correct measurements, after a recent visit by the Zambia Metrology Agency (ZMA).

ZMA, which is a regulatory body under the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, was recently in Mongu to sensitise micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) dealing in rice, honey and cashew nut on the importance of correct labelling and packaging.

Monde, whose main survival is dependent on the daily sales of Mongu rice, says the visit by ZMA is life-changing