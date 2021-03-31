Mongu-Kalabo road lifeline

BENEDICT TEMBO, Mongu

THE iconic Mongu-Kalabo road has not only improved public transport, but also shown how a good road network can improve people’s access to health care.

Mongu district health director Patrick Mukubesa is a passionate doctor who has served the health sector for 15 years.

Dr Mukubesa, who has been director for Mongu for three months, is also passionate about reaching out to the underprivileged in the rural parts of Mongu who may not have easy access to good health facilities in the urban areas.

Dr Mukubesa rose to the position of district health director in 2013 to operationise Mulobezi district health office, following the declaration of Mulobezi as a district in 2012.

He attests to the huge benefits that the road, regarded by many as an engineering feat, has brought to the local communities.

Dr Mukubesa oversees Lewanika General Hospital, which is the regional referral centre, plus 39 health centres.

Of the 39 health facilities, 33 are on the mainland, while two are on the Barotse plains.

Dr Mukubesa notes that the health facilities located on the vast plains are now easy to access because of the