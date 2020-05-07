Money or nothing

MATHEWS KABAMBA, ROBINSON KUNDA

Kitwe, Lusaka

SO, regardless of the situation right now, the thinking at Football House is that the league should be completed on the field of play with or without fans.

All the three options put forward to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) by the Football Association of Zambia indicate that there will be some sort of play even if all the remaining nine rounds of matches are not played.

While resumption of games will offer some form of respite in these anxious times, the costs associated with playing matches behind closed doors are yet to be calculated. The football world, if not all of sport, is looking to South Korea, which is starting its K-League today, for clues on the likely scenarios.

But even before anything is done, there has been a lot of testing for all players and CLICK TO READ MORE