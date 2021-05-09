Money multipliers get Vongo disapproval

GILCHRIST MUSOLO, Lusaka

HERBALIST Rodwell Vongo has dismissed claims by some unscrupulous people that they are able to magically multiply money.

The Traditional Health Practitioners Association of Zambia (THAPAZ) president warned members of the public against falling prey to tricks by fraudsters.

Dr Vongo said in an interview that a lot of foreign healers have come into the country claiming that they can multiply money but end up duping citizens.

“A lot of people have lost thousands of Kwacha in the scam. These people have left their countries to come and multiply money here. Why don’t they make people rich in their respective countries?” he said.

Dr Vongo said members of the public should not rush to deal with whoever claims to be a healer but