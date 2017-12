ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

TWO orthodox-styled boxers will today contest for the Africa Boxing Union (ABU) flyweight belt when 20-year-old Ibrahim Muwowo Mohamed battles South African Dalisizwe Komani, 35, in a David verus Goliath duel in Lusaka.

Komani, who is nicknamed Matlala, made a professional boxing debut in 2000 when Mohamed was only three years old.

The debut ended in a draw against Nkosinathi Joyi. Mohamed's debut was in 2015.