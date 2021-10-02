MoH cited again

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

WITH President Hakainde Hichilema emphasising that reports from investigative wings will henceforth be passed on to the National Prosecution Authority (NPA), the latest Auditor General’s report must be good fodder for the prosecutors. The Ministry of Health, never far from scandals in recent times, is again in the news for wrong reasons. While the nation is yet to forget the fire tenders saga of 2017, which were reported to be overpriced, they are again back. However, this time around, they are tricycle ambulances. The Ministry of Health has been cited in the Auditor General’s report for a number of indiscretions which include lack of supporting documents for money owed to its suppliers as well as inflated purchase costs. Despite being allowed to buy 1,500 tricycle ambulances worth US$6,150,000 (K129,765,000) by the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA), the Ministry of Health signed a contract for the supply of the same number of ambulances at US$8,530,806 (K180,000,000). According to the report, the Ministry of Health in July 2020 requested ZPPA for a “No Objection” to direct bid Barakatel Investments Ltd for the supply of 1,500 tricycle ambulances at a cost of US$8,100,000. “In September 2020, the ZPPA rejected the ministry’s request on CLICK TO READ MORE