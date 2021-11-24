MoF looks at public media

YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

THROUGH innovative products and embracing the fast-changing technology and news coverage techniques, public media institutions have potential in consolidating their dominance, attaining business stabilisation and registering sustained profit. Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane said this yesterday when he met his Information and Media counterpart Chushi Kasanda to discuss the vision and business prospects of the public media. According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, Dr Musokotwane and Ms Kasanda’s talks were on the backdrop of the business challenges and debt owed by Times Printpak, Zambia Daily Mail and Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC).

Ministry of Information and Media acting Permanent Secretary Nalituba Mwale, ZNBC managing director Malolela Lusambo and Zambia Daily Mail/Times Printpak managing director Nebat Mbewe took turns to make presentations at the gathering. Ministry of Information and Media director of planning and information Ruth Mulenga was also part of Ms Kasanda’s delegation.