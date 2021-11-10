Modernise or get rid of Indeni

MWILA NTAMBI, Lusaka

KITWE businessman Berry Mwango has urged Government to either modernise Indeni Oil Refinery in Ndola or get rid of it. Government recently revealed the oil refinery needs about US$200 million for equipment upgrade. During the ZNBC Sunday Interview programme recently, Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane said Government was looking at coming up with a new pipeline that will transport finished petroleum products.Dr Musokwane’s sentiments have raised debate on the future of Indeni, with some stakeholders suggesting the oil-refining firm should be shut while others are for the idea of modernising it. Mr Mwango said in Kitwe if Zambia is to reduce her cost of fuel, a decisive step regarding the future of Indeni has to be made. He said the cost of fuel is a critical component to the health of the economy, the cost of doing business as well as prices of essential commodities. Mr Mwango is a member of Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM). “For me as a businessman, Indeni is a cost because CLICK TO READ MORE