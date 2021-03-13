Model Precious emerges fourth at world pageant in Egypt

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

MODEL Precious Ngoma emerged Fourth Runner-up at the just-ended Top Model World Pageant held at the Meraki Resort in Hurghada, Egypt, where more than 30 countries were represented at what was the 27th edition of the competition.

Peruvian Pierinna Patino was crowned as the overall queen taking over the crown from Spanish model Nicole Menayo.

The First Runner-Up was Mexican model Priscilla Moreno while Colombia’s Giselle Davis bagged the Second Runner-Up.

Precious, who has become the first Zambian model to reach the top four at an international pageant, is not new to the runway. In 2018, she represented the country at the Miss Continental World, where she