Mobile operators fined K12.6 million

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has fined three mobile phone operators K12.6 million for poor service to clients.The three mobile phone operators are Airtel Networks Zambia, which has been fined K4.2 million, MTN Zambia, which has been charged K3.6 million, and Zamtel Limited, which will pay a K4.8 million fine.

This is according to a statement issued yesterday by ZICTA corporate communications manager Ngabo Nankonde.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/