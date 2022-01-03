Mobile money trader robbed

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

A MOBILE money agent in Nakonde has been robbed of about K11,000 cash after some thieves sprayed an unknown substance in his eyes.Muchinga Province deputy commanding officer Buumba Munkondya said this happened around 06:00 hours on New Year’s Day at Black market in Chieftainess Nawaitwika’s area. Justin Sichivula, 29, was robbed of K10,900 and a phone by about 10 people. Ms Munkondya said Mr Sichivula was approached by his assailants, who claimed they wanted to withdraw K1,000 each. As Mr Sichivula began the transaction, one of the robbers pushed the door to the booth while others sprayed an unknown substance into his eyes. Ms Munkondya said the thieves tied Mr Sichivula’s hands and legs, placed a cloth in his mouth and fled. In another matter, a police officer in Mafinga district has allegedly been wounded by a teacher whom he tried to apprehend for idling. Ms Munkondya said Clement Sinang’ombe was arrested for CLICK TO READ MORE