Mobile money operators cry intimidation

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

MOBILE money booth operators in Kitwe have complained about the trend by some suspected political cadres who collect money from them on a weekly basis as contribution for garbage collection.

The political cadres are allegedly collecting K50 per month from each booth operator despite not collecting garbage regularly.

One mobile booth operator, Sylvia Katambi said in an interview that the political cadres allegedly harass them to pay garbage collection fees but do not own up to perform the purported task.

Ms Katambi said the booth operators sometimes engage street kids to help dispose of the waste from their trading areas despite paying the garbage collection fees to the cadres.

"We are tired of being intimidated by political cadres who