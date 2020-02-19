Mob attacks kidney patient

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

A KIDNEY patient was in the early hours of yesterday attacked by a mob which suspected him of being a chemical sprayer because of the tubes of medicines for dialysis treatment he was carrying.

Choolwe Mukonka, 37, a driver at Chainama Hills Hospital, was attacked in Libala South as he was going to meet his taxi driver so that he could go for dialysis treatment around 03:00 hours at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/