M’membe joins Justice Nkonde case against JCC

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

POST Newspapers proprietor Fred M’membe has been given a greenlight to be joined to a case High Court judge Sunday Nkonde has sued Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC). Dr M’membe will be joined to the case linked to the liquidation of the Post Newspapers on June 21, 2016 as a second respondent. This is in a case Justice Nkonde has gone to the Constitutional Court to challenge JCC’s decision to re-open the hearing of a complaint which had been raised against him. The re-opened hearing involves a matter in which Dr M’membe lodged a complaint against Justice Nkonde in 2017 for refusing to recuse himself from handling the newspaper company’s liquidation case. In the petition challenging the CLICK TO READ MORE