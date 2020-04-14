MMD defies COVID-19 on convention

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

IN AN event COVID-19 is not contained before the end of the year, the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) says it will hold the party’s first-ever virtual convention to elect new leaders.

The party is scheduled to hold a convention this year. However, since the presidential directive to refrain from large gatherings as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19, its members cannot physically hold a convention.

But MMD president Nevers Mumba said with or without COVID-19, the former governing party will hold its convention slated for this year because it is planning ahead of