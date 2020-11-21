MMD back on feet: Sylvia Nawa talks agriculture, empowerment

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

AS 2021 fast approaches, political parties are geared to flag off their mobilisation programmes ahead of next year’s elections.

At the helm of this programme in the new hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) is national chairperson for mobilisation, Sylvia Nawa, who is confident that the political fortunes of the former ruling party are about to flip positively and impact Zambia in a great way.

Born in Mongu, in 1957, Ms Nawa has always been a keen follower of international and local current affairs, including monitoring Zambia’s performance economically.

Her countries of political interest have been the United States of America, Britain and South Africa because whatever happens to SA’s economy affects Zambia.

If anything, Ms Nawa’s involvement in politics can be traced back to 1991 when the former ruling party MMD took over power from United National Independence Party.

However, active participation has been from June this year when new hope MMD requested her to join the party, an offer she gladly accepted as she believes in the ideals of the party under the leadership of Nevers Mumba.

“I had offers from other political parties, but I am not inspired by what is going on CLICK TO READ MORE