Mkushi man drags relatives to court

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

FORMER Mkushi council secretary Rodgers Musonda, 58, has sued three of his relatives for insulting him and alleging that he killed five of his family members through witchcraft.

Mr Musonda told Kabushi local court senior magistrate Mildred Namwizye and Evelyn Nalwizye that his elder sister Felistus Musonda Mwansa, 59, his brother in law Daniel Mwansa, 52 and his nephew Joseph Mwansa made the defamatory statements against him and insulted him over a farm.