NANCY SIAME, MARTHA BOWA

Lusaka

AFTER 18 years of attempting to form government, the Heritage Party (HP) led by Brigadier General Godfrey Miyanda has voluntarily folded up.

And several political party leaders were yesterday caught napping when the Registrar of Societies announced the deregistration of 10 parties and 15 others, which include National Restoration Party (NAREP), to be served with default notices. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/