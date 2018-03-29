Miyanda withdraws motion on judges comment

CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

HERITAGE Party president Godfrey Miyanda has withdrawn a motion in which he wants the Constitutional Court to determine whether or not President Edgar Lungu breached the law when he commented about its judges.

Attorney General Likando Kalaluka said yesterday when the case came up before the Constitutional Court that the parties decided to amicably resolve some outstanding motions.

Mr Kalaluka said this was after Brigadier General Miyanda consulted other parties over the motions he raised and it was agreed that he withdraws them.