Mixed results for champs

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

DEFENDING men’s champions Choma Boarding Secondary School have qualified for the semi-finals of the Copa Coca-Cola Schools national championships after they finished second in Group A behind Northern Province representative Ituna Secondary School.

Choma finished on five points, same as Ituna, but had an inferior goal difference after beating Kitwe Boys 1-0, drawing 0-0 with Central Province envoys Kabwe Secondary School and playing another goalless draw against the team from Kasama.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/