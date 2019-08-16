Sport

Mixed results for champs

August 16, 2019
FILE: CHOMA Day Secondary School pupils displaying their medals and trophy after winning the Copa Coca-Cola Schools Championship women football category. Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Henry Tukombe (fourth from right in back row), officiated at the prize-giving ceremony. Choma Day beat Arakan 1-0 at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka. PICTURE: JEAN MANDELA

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka
DEFENDING men’s champions Choma Boarding Secondary School have qualified for the semi-finals of the Copa Coca-Cola Schools national championships after they finished second in Group A behind Northern Province representative Ituna Secondary School.
Choma finished on five points, same as Ituna, but had an inferior goal difference after beating Kitwe Boys 1-0, drawing 0-0 with Central Province envoys Kabwe Secondary School and playing another goalless draw against the team from Kasama.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

