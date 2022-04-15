Miti mints gold

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIAN swimmers recorded mixed results on the first day of the CANA Zone IV Championship with Sibongile Miti scooping the only gold while Tilka Paljk won silver for both to keep their hopes of qualifying for Commonwealth Games alive. The best two performing swimmers from each country will compete at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July. It was a hard start for the home swimmers, with most of them finishing outside the medal brackets at the continental competition in which 14 countries are competing.

Although focus was on Paljk, it was instead little-known Miti who stole the limelight, winning Zambia’s only gold on the first day with the timing of 39.27 seconds in 50 metres breaststroke under-12. Kenyan swimmer Christie Kamatho got silver in this category after clocking 39:54 seconds. Although Paljk failed to beat her personal best time of 33:66, she still managed to snatch silver in a highly competitive 50 metres breaststroke after finishing with the time of 33:90 behind teenager Kirabo Namutebi of Uganda who timed an impressive 33:47. Zambia got the third medal, which was a bronze, through Cole Mulenga, who beat his best personal time to finish third in 50 metres men breaststroke with the time of 37:60, which was better than his previous 40:32.

Mason Cohen of Mozambique scooped gold after clocking an incredible timing of 35:64 while Luca Fraser from eSwatini clocked 35:81 to settle for silver. By press time, the competition was