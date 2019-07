STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

CHIEF government spokesperson Dora Siliya has justified President Edgar Lungu’s appointment of Simon Miti as Secretary to the Cabinet saying the man was not embroiled in any corruption, but was merely a witness.

Ms Siliya told journalists yesterday that Dr Miti has served in the civil service for a long time and, therefore, is competent to hold the senior most civil service position.