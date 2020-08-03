Mitchie finds her niche

NDANGWA MWITTAH

AFTER the successes of Season One, lifestyle talk show Tuvwange returned to Zambezi Magic in June this year for Season Two with an added spin to the show.

Tuvwange Lifestyle is a lifestyle and talk show that features a group of outspoken female hosts who reflect the modern times and culture as they share views and perspectives accumulated through varied life experiences.

The talk show is centred around the word Tuvwange, which means let’s talk in the local Mambwe dialect.

The hosts are Mutale Mwanza, Natasha Van Der Maas, Esther Chungu and former Miss Zambia Michelo Malambo.

The show encompasses on-the-pulse topics ranging from the day’s news to beauty, fashion, relationships and financial advice.

Season Two of the show premiered on June 5 at 21:30 hours.

Weekend Mail caught up with Michelo, who is popularly known as Mitchie Zambia's Sweetheart by her radio listeners.