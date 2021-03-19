Mistrust as Zambia readies for COVID jab

VIOLET MENGO

Lusaka

ONE year after the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has killed nearly three million people globally, attention is now focused on vaccinating populations to stop the spread of the virus.

Over four vaccines have been developed, with AstraZeneca, Novavax, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson being among the most common.

The World Health Organisation and other global authorities have added COVID-19 vaccines to the available tools to respond to the pandemic.

Over 120 countries across the globe, including some in Africa, have already started administering the jab, and over 390 million people have been vaccinated worldwide, this despite a huge debate still surrounding the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, as well as access by poor nations.

Zambia has been allocated 8.7 million doses of the 270 million COVID-19 vaccines secured by the African Union, and is set to join the massive global campaign.