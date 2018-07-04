Missing woman found dead in shallow grave

MELODY MUPETA and MONICA KAYOMBO, Kitwe

POLICE in Lufwanyama have arrested a 26-year-old man suspected to have murdered a 35-year-old woman who went missing last week.Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga identified the woman as Evelyn Kamanga and the suspect as Benjamin Kapata.

Mrs Katanga said in an interview yesterday that Ms Kamanga’s body was found buried at Foloko farm on Saturday around 09:00 hours after police searched the premises.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/