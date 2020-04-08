Missing next AfCON will be disaster – Chivuta

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

THAILAND-BASED 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winning midfielder Noah Chivuta says it will be a disaster should Zambia fail to make it for a third straight AfCON.

Zambia find themselves in an awkward position where they run a risk of missing out on a third straight Africa Cup of Nations after starting their qualifiers on the back foot.

Back to back losses against Algeria and Zimbabwe in the first two qualifying games see the Chipolopolo bottom of Group H with no point, six behind the North Africans and current champions while the Warriors are second with four points, three better than CLICK TO READ MORE