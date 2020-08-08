Miss Tourism Zambia goes virtual

FRANCIS LUNGU

Lusaka

WITH virtual events now the new normal, the Miss Tourism Zambia may follow the cue of the Miss Tourism International World by holding the pageant online for the first time because of the restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Miss Tourism International World traditionally held in Malaysia, will require other countries like Zambia to have 20 finalists who will be trimmed to three before finally settling for one to represent the country.

At the national level, organisers are looking to pick the models through an online contest.

Requirements for local contestants include them being Zambian citizens, natural-born females, unmarried, never given birth, aged between 18 and 26 years and at least 168cm tall without heels.

Miss Tourism World International national director Nchimunya Chizyuka is spearheading the holding of auditions. CLICK TO READ MORE