Miss Plus Size organisers sued

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ORGANISERS of the inaugural Miss Plus Size Zambia beauty pageant have been sued for allegedly failing to pay over K30,000 worth of prizes to the winner of the pageant and four runner-ups.

Beatrice Mulauzi, who was crowned Miss Plus Size 2020 during the pageant’s finale held at Government Complex this month, is demanding K10,000 prize entitled to her as the winner of the contest.

Ms Mulauzi is also demanding a brand new IPhone 8+ with a market value of K15,500 which was supposed to be her first prize.

Four other beauty queens are also demanding prizes which include a brand new IPhone 7+ with a market value of K14 500, a brand new Huawei P20 smart phone valued at K9,500 plus payment of quantum meruit