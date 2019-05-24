Miss KT puts Tinofara on video

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

ZAMBIAN-BORN British-bred singer and songwriter Katongo Temba, aka Miss KT, has put her love song Tinofara, which she released last year, on video.

The song, which is produced by Gabonese producer Heaven Boy and features Zambian hip-hop star Slap D, is an infusion of Katongo’s favourite music genres Afro-pop and R‘n’B.

In her owns words: "Tinofara is about lost love and unresolved feelings. The song was written from a personal experience and its title Tinofara is the name of an ex-love."