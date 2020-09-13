Miss Heritage Zambia, Miss Zam Zim crown new queens

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

THREE beauty pageants were held last Saturday where 19-year old Hellen Mumba was crowned Miss Heritage Zambia while Cindy Kanyimba, 22, was chosen as the Miss Zambia Zimbabwe with 18-year-old Faith Nambule becoming the new Miss Teen Zambia.

Hellen takes over as Miss Heritage Zambia from Kayula Mwamba while Faith got her crown from Louisa Chingangu.

Miss Teen Zambia walked away with a K3,000 grand prize, new phone and a chance to represent Zambia at an international pageant while Miss Zambia Zimbabwe and Miss Heritage Zambia both walked away with K2,000 and a chance to participate at an international pageant.

Miss Heritage and Miss Zambia Zimbabwe were held at Le Dolphins Grand Paradiso Hotel and Restaurant in Lusaka while Miss Teen Zambia took place at Corner Café.

At Le Dolphins, the pageant attracted 20 models that competed against each other in five categories for the Miss Zambia Zimbabwe and four categories for the Miss Heritage Zambia.

Miss Teen Zambia saw Angela Chiyambula as the first runner-up, Zewelani Chansa as second runner up and Natasha Kahalu as third runner up while Joy Kutemba Njapau was fourth runner up.

For Miss Heritage, Christine Makechi emerged first runner up, Blessing Nanyangwe as second runner up while Miss Zambia Zimbabwe had Kunda Mwamulima as the Zambian Queen (first runner up) and Makoko Banda as Miss Personality.

Categories for Miss Heritage included introduction, traditional, career and evening gown for Miss Heritage while Miss Zambia Zimbabwe had introduction, high fashion, national costume, traditional and evening gown.

For Miss Zambia Zimbabwe, the best project was scooped by Charity Kayuni while the best national costume went to Natasha Kahalu.

Miss Heritage was running for the sixth time and aims at promoting the nation’s heritage while the Miss Zambia Zimbabwe has been in existence for five years and seeks to promote natural beauty and cultures of both countries.

“Miss Zambia Zimbabwe is a competition between Zambian and Zimbabwean models, so we had models in from Zimbabwe in the competition while Miss Heritage is a local pageant,” organiser for both pageants Naomi Banda said.

The pageants were sponsored by Le Dolphins Grand Paradiso Hotel and Restaurant, Chris Chiinda, Daniel Chisenga, Unathi Events and Model Management and Ace Models.

Mutale Steel, Adrian Banda, The Corner Cafe, Bri’s Glamfix, Timeless Studios, Signwave, PDK, Jozzi Fitness, Young C, Peter Phiri, Classic Jam Records, Fizzfit and Creative were among the sponsors for Miss Teen Zambia