Miss Heritage mends fences

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

THE drama involving the Miss Heritage Zambia organisation and its dethroned queen, Kayula Mwamba, has taken a new twist with both parties now said to have reconciled.

Differences between the two parties emerged following Kayula’s participation in the Miss Heritage Global pageant in Ghana a fortnight ago. It is believed she went without the blessings of the Miss Heritage Zambia organisation which is headed by Naomi Banda.

The Weekend Mail understands that the organisation failed to fund her trip to Ghana and advised her not to travel. But not wanting to miss out on the chance to participate in an international pageant, Kayula was helped with travelling expenses by her family.