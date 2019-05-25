Miss Africa to clean city

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

GLADYS Kayumba, the 23-year-old model who was second runner-up at the Miss Africa 2018 pageant in Cross River State early this year, is swapping the shiny catwalk stage for the broom as she embarks on her role as waste recycling ambassador.

Recently appointed in her new role by Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa, Gladys is eager to prove that her appointment is not simply for cameras or CV.

The keep Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy campaign is something she is taking seriously.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/