ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Mongu

A 55-YEAR-OLD woman of Mongu who is married to a 93-year-old man has given birth to a baby girl, four years after attaining her menopause.

Menopause is the period in a woman's life, typically between the ages of 45 and 50, when there is a natural decline in reproductive hormones.