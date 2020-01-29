Ministry of Labour takes investment path

FRANCIS LUNGU, Samfya

LITTLE is known about the Ministry of Labour and Social Security being one of the investment wings of Government.

The ministry is mostly synonymous with its traditional role of ensuring that labour laws are adhered to through the formulation and implementation of the statutes.

However, to effectively implement programmes around labour issues, the ministry, through the Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB), is rolling out an ambitious infrastructure investment programme across the country.

The investment focus by WCFCB, a pension and compensation wing of the Ministry of Labour, has been tilted towards the northern tourism circuit, which covers Central, Muchinga, Northern and Luapula provinces.

From January 15-18, 2020, WCFCB organised a familiarisation tour for Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko and other ministry officials of the board’s programmes and investments in the four provinces.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/