Ministry of Gender removal irks men’s network

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA National Men's Network for Gender and Development is concerned that the removal of the Ministry of Gender might have a negative effect on the progress made in reaching gender equality and women's representation. National coordinator Nelson Banda said the creation of the Ministry of Gender was meant to address gender inequalities and to promote women's empowerment. "The decision to scrape off the Ministry of Gender will create a big gap both at national and regional level. It is important that Zambia continues to make gains in the advancement of women and girls rights," he said. Mr Banda said Government should reconsider and re-introduce the Ministry of Gender because it will address gender inequality and promote women's empowerment. He said the attainment of more women in leadership has further received a set-back because majority of women who contested the just-ended general elections were not elected. Mr Banda said it is important to have women in leadership positions because they are more compared to men. He said Government should