Ministry of Fisheries talks tough over fish deficit

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

WITH the depletion of the fish population in capture fisheries due to bad fishing practices, Government is establishing breeding centres on various water bodies in the country to bridge the deficit and protect indigenous species.

Currently, Zambia has annual fish deficit of about 87,000 metric tonnes.

The country produces over 100,000 metric tonnes (mt), of which about 85,000mt are from capture fisheries while the aquaculture sector, which is in its infancy, contributes around 30,000mt.

Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock chief fisheries officer Evans Mutanuka said Government has established breeding centres at the upper Kafue, Lake Tanganyika and Lake Kariba, and anyone found fishing in these water bodies will be prosecuted.

"Once we identify these breeding centres, they are gazetted. Currently, we are assessing Lower Zambezi, Shimungalu in Mazabuka and