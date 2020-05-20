Ministry of Finance ponders revolving cash for SMEs

MWILA NTAMBI, KALONDE NYATI Kitwe, Lusaka

MINISTER of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu says his ministry is working on a coronavirus fund aimed at reaching out to a number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in need of relief.

Dr Ng’andu said in Kitwe on Monday that unlike the K10 billion Bank of Zambia credit line meant to give relief to the financial sector, the COVID-19 fund that is being worked on will have a broader appeal and reach out to SMEs.

Dr Ng’andu’s clarification came in the wake of a question by Patriotic Front Copperbelt chairman Nathan Chanda, who wanted to know how the K10 billion package Government has announced will benefit SMEs.

Mr Chanda said since the ruling party's policies are pro-poor, there was need to clearly explain the guidelines needed for SMEs to access the