Ministers worked for their salaries, submits AG

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ATTORNEY General Likando Kalaluka has told the Constitutional Court that ministers who stayed in office after dissolution of Parliament in 2016 worked for the salaries they earned during that period.Mr Kalaluka submitted that the ministers were entitled to salaries in line with the international human rights principle that a person should not be made to work without pay.

This is a matter in which the Patriotic Front has applied to the Constitutional Court to set aside or reverse its ruling that ministers who stayed in office after dissolution of Parliament should pay back the salaries they received.