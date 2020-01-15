Ministers, Tasila sue over mukula allegations

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

TWO ministers and President Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila, have sued News Diggers Media Limited and its reporter Mukosha Funga for allegedly publishing unverified articles linking them to the illegal sale of mukula logs.

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda, his Lands and Environmental Protection counterpart Jean Kapata and Ms Lungu have also sued Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA), a United States of America-based organisation, for libel.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/