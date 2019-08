DOREEN NAWA and MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Lusaka

TWO Cabinet ministers last Friday survived an accident when a tyre of the vehicle they were travelling in burst, causing the driver to lose control and the vehicle careering off the road in Nakonde.

In another road mishap, three passengers and a driver on a mini-bus died and 11 others sustained injuries in a road accident in Mpongwe District on Friday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/