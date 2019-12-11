Ministers should vacate office upon dissolution, says Bill 10 commitee

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka
THE parliamentary select committee appointed to scrutinise Bill 10 of 2019 has recommended that ministers should vacate office upon dissolution of Parliament.
The committee observed that most stakeholders are concerned that allowing ministers to continue holding office until the next general election would give them an unfair advantage over their opponents during election campaigns.
This is according to the committee report
