Minister’s secretary in court over theft, forgery

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

A SECRETARY has been taken to court for allegedly forging a cheque worth K15,000 and stealing K10,000 cash from Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko.

This is in a case Nyembezi Masiye, 47, of Chilenje Township in Lusaka, is charged with three counts of forgery, uttering false documents and theft.

On August 26 last year, Masiye allegedly forged a cheque numbered 000354 purporting to show that the signatory had paid her K15,000 when not.

In the second count, it is alleged that on October 10 last year, Masiye uttered a fake cheque numbered 000354 to a commercial bank