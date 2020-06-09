Ministers recover

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya and Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya have recovered from coronavirus after testing negative to the disease two consecutive times.

And 112 more people have been discharged as the country records 111 new cases and three coronavirus-related deaths.

Ms Siliya and Dr Chilufya have been discharged after spending 15 and 11 days respectively in self-isolation.

On May 23, Ms Siliya announced in a video tweet that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

Four days later, Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti informed the nation that Dr Chilufya had also tested positive for