Ministers put on spot

YANDE SYAMPEYO, Kawambwa

“YOU have one year and some months now to make good of what you have failed to deliver on,” President Edgar Lungu has directed ministers.

The President says ministers and Members of Parliament should make up for their shortcomings by taking development countrywide before next year’s general elections.

President Lungu urged government officials to ensure that programmes and projects are implemented now because in 2021, Zambians will judge the Patriotic Front based on the development it will have delivered CLICK TO READ MORE